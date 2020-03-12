Texas A&M announced in an email on Thursday afternoon that all classes will continue to be cancelled from March 16 to March 20. Classes will resume online from March 23 to April 28.
Campus will continue to remain open for faculty, staff and students.
“This time will enable faculty, staff and student leaders to continue coordinated planning for the remainder of the semester,” the email read.
In addition to changes in class schedules, all university-sponsored meetings and events are allowed to have a maximum of 50 participants.
In a series of tweets after the email was sent, A&M announced all dorms will remain open to students in addition to dining services. Bus transportation will continue to operate on break schedule.
No on-campus tours, undergraduate or graduate recruiting will take place until April 3.
In the coming weeks, A&M expects to determine whether or not final exams will take place in person, as well as commencement.
Since the United States is a COVID-Level 2 country, all students, faculty and staff are encouraged to self-monitor using the guidelines found on the CDC website.
Any students returning from CDC Level 3 countries should continue to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival in the U.S. It is also recommended students self-report through the travel reporting portal. Reporting for domestic travel is not required at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.