Texas A&M President M. Katherine Banks announced in a press release on Aug. 11 she would not be attending the summer graduation on Friday, Aug. 13 after being exposed to COVID-19.
Though she was vaccinated, Banks said she was exposed to someone in her office who had tested positive for COVID-19 and had scheduled a COVID-19 test and retest for this Sunday and will self-quarantine until results are released. She is currently not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
“However, since the President’s role in graduation puts me in close contact with a large number of students, I have been advised to avoid potential exposure to our students and their loved ones until my final testing is complete on Sunday,” Banks said.
Banks sends her congratulations to the August 2021 graduates.
“Congratulations on this significant milestone! I will be cheering for you as I watch the commencement ceremony live on KAMU,” Banks said.
Banks urged students and faculty to follow COVID-19 safety protocols now and for the upcoming semester.
“As we begin a new academic year, this is a reminder that we must continue to be vigilant,” Banks said in the press release. “Vaccines remain the most effective way to protect our entire campus community from COVID-19.”
