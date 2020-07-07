Almost two weeks after an investigation was launched regarding racist notes on a student’s car at the Park West Apartment complex, Texas A&M campus police have closed the case without making an arrest.
According to an article by KBTX, the campus police and the county attorney concluded that no offense was committed and they will take no further action.
“The University Police approached the county attorney with charges,” Lt. Bobby Richardson said. “In this particular case and at the advice of the county attorney, there was no offense. The case is closed and no arrest was made.”
The owner of the car, poultry science senior Isaih Martin, said he recently stopped talking to the campus police. When asked to elaborate on the reason for this, Martin declined to comment.
“I have no idea who it could have been and I stopped communicating with the cops,” Martin said. “I wish they found who did this so they could be held accountable.”
The notes left on the car included the statements “All lives matter,” the N-word and “You don’t belong here.” The day after the racist notes were found, President Michael K. Young announced a $1,200 reward for any relevant information concerning the event. A spokesperson for the university said this reward was not claimed.
The Battalion has filed an open records request for the findings of the police report and the surveillance video.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive additional information.
