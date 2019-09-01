Rankings released by Washington Monthly in August place Texas A&M among the top 10 4-year universities in the country.
The magazine ranks colleges and universities in the United States by comparing their output in three categories: social mobility, research and promoting public service. For the 2019 list, they sampled 1,431 colleges across the United States. Texas A&M was named No. 10 overall in the National University Rankings, following institutions such as Stanford, Harvard, Yale and Princeton. A&M is the only Texas-based college among the top 60 institutions in Washington Monthly’s rankings.
A&M garnered several other high rankings in each individual category and was highlighted for its ability to aid students in earning a degree at an affordable price in the Best Bang for the Buck rankings.
“The 2019 National University Rankings listed Texas A&M No. 2 in service, No. 27 in social mobility and No. 33 in research,” A&M’s statement said. “It also ranked Texas A&M No. 4 in its Best Bang for the Buck: South ranking, noting high median earnings of $57,067.”
In its research, the Washington Monthly found that 30 percent of Aggies were first generation students and that A&M has an 85 percent loan repayment rate.
In early August, MONEY magazine placed A&M at No. 1 in best value in Texas and No. 18 nationally. The rankings considered quality of education, affordability and post-graduation earnings.
“We will always endeavor to provide our students a world-class education while keeping costs as low as possible,” University President Michael K. Young said in an A&M statement about the MONEY ranking. “Our support, through a variety of financial aid and scholarships options, ensures that we are able to keep this commitment. We are committed to providing exceptional higher education opportunities to all who seek it and are so proud to be leading the state in this critical area.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.