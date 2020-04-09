The Brazos County Health District (BCHD) hosted a press conference on April 9 to update the county on the coronavirus.
Dr. Seth Sullivan with BCHD started the conference with the latest statistics of COVID-19. In Brazos County there are a total of 114 positive cases, 10 hospitalizations, 26 recoveries and 1,900 total tests given. Sullivan also said 45 percent of the positive cases are tied to clusters, meaning people contracted the disease from someone close to them. Below are some other takeaways from the conference.
1. Take the necessary precautions before leaving the house
Sullivan reiterated the need for all essential employees to be wearing gloves and face masks. This includes all local police and fire departments, health care workers and others working at essential businesses. He also encouraged anyone going out for essential needs to wear cloth face masks to protect them and others.
Dr. William Rayburn with Baylor Scott & White agreed with the aforementioned information from Sullivan. Rayburn said these steps and the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) are necessary and vital to keeping the essential workforce in full strength.
2. Local health facilities are equipped to handle the expected influx of patients
Local health facilities have reported that they are prepared for the coming weeks. Dr. Kia Parsi with St. Joseph’s said there was no shortage of PPE in St. Joseph’s or in its connected hospitals in and around Brazos County. He also said this situation is new to everyone, health officials included, but they are doing everything they can to prevent the virus from spreading and treating incoming patients as well as can be done.
Rayburn assured the viewers of the state of Baylor Scott & White. He said it was currently at 40 percent capacity, and there was plenty of room for more if the need arises.
3. Take advantage of virtual care
Rayburn said Baylor Scott & White has been urging their patients to use their online resources, in which they can speak to physicians over an online platform. He said half of the patients the hospital has seen recently have been online. This platform supports social distancing, and has made it easier for patients and health care professionals to schedule appointments. To ensure the virus does not spread, if you suspect you have it, all officials present at the conference suggested using an online platform if it is not an emergency to ensure the safety of yourself and those around you.
