The Brazos County Health District (BCHD) hosted another press conference on April 13 to inform the public about the latest coronavirus updates.
Brazos County health authority Dr. Seth Sullivan began the conference with the latest numbers regarding COVID-19 in the county. In Brazos County, there have been a total of 143 positive cases, nine current hospitalizations, 2,306 tests performed and 29 recovered patients. The 12th death was confirmed by BCHD today. The patient was a female in her 80s in hospice care. Below are some of the main takeaways from the press conference.
1. Transmitting the virus
To clear up some misconceptions about how COVID-19 is contracted, Sullivan broke down some of the most common ways the virus is spread. It is transmitted most commonly through droplets, like those from coughing or sneezing, up to six feet away from another person. Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson reiterated that touching your face, especially while you are out of the house for any reason, could be dangerous because you may introduce the virus into your system. Since the majority of the cases in Brazos County are the result of community spread, it is very important to take the necessary precautions now.
Sullivan said the incubation period of the virus is one of the most prominent reasons the virus has spread as much as it has. People can have the virus, but not show symptoms for up to two weeks. In that time they may interact with people, risking more spread.
2. Be a good neighbor
Sullivan said although this is a challenging time for everyone, some are more at risk of contracting the disease, so it is necessary to support them. Many organizations have been fundraising and donating to contribute to those affected by the virus, and while it may seem like a small contribution, it inspires others to help as well.
Sullivan also said to pass along what information about the disease you have to those around you because it is imperative to keep others informed. He also said it is important to keep those in assisted living facilities in mind because the senior population is one of the most at-risk groups.
3. What does the future hold?
Sullivan said government officials are working on plans to safely reopen businesses once the shelter-in-place order has passed. College Station Mayor Karl Mooney said they are eager to get businesses restarted and get people back to work. However, he said they are looking at all of the risks to determine when and how to reopen these businesses.
Mooney said there will be unique aspects to reopening each business. This transition back into everyday life will not be one size fits all for the businesses affected by the virus. Everyone must work to adapt to the new changes and attempt to find a new normal.
