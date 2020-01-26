In a news release Sunday from the Brazos County Health District, the Texas A&M student suspected of having the 2019 novel coronavirus tested negative for the disease.
While this disease is not present in Brazos County, members of the public are urged to keep up with personal health and hygienic practices, such as thoroughly washing hands with soap, avoiding physical contact with sick people and visiting a local physician with any health concerns.
