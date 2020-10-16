Updated: 9:58 p.m.
Texas A&M University police responded to reports of a shooting just after 7 p.m. on Oct. 16 and currently have a suspect in custody.
University police Lieutenant Bobby Richardson said one person was shot, and is being transported to the hospital.
“We received [a] 911 call of shots fired at Hensel park at 6:46 pm. Victim was located at Hensel Park and had been shot twice,” Richardson said. “Victim transported to hospital. Suspect fired at a deputy Constable Pct. 3 who was searching the area. Constable did not return fire. Constable not injured.”
The suspect in custody has been identified as a 22-year-old graduate student at A&M, Joshua Wynn, according to UPD. Wynn has been charged with aggravated assault and aggravated assault on a public servant. The victim has been identified as a 24-year-old Hispanic male and is in a stable condition. Richardson said the department does not believe the public is in danger. No further information regarding the identities of the victim and suspect has been released at this time.
University officials announced the situation via a Code Maroon alert message, urging the campus community to avoid Hensel Park and the surrounding area.
This is a developing story and will be updated as The Battalion receives additional information.
