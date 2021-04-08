There is an active police presence on scene of the corporate offices of Kent Moore Cabinets after reports of a shooting off of Stone City Drive and FM 2818 in Bryan.
Initial reports from The Eagle and KBTX indicate that multiple people have been shot and several are in critical condition.
Reporting from The Eagle says that according to scanner traffic, two ambulances have left the scene and are headed to St. Joseph Hospital, and six more have been dispatched to the Brazos County Industrial Park.
At this time, authorities have released an advisory for law enforcement officers to look for a suspect’s vehicle, and witnesses have identified a possible suspect, according to scanner traffic.
UPDATE 3:44 p.m.: Around 3:30 police scanners indicated that a vehicle chase is occurring in Iola, a community in Grimes County.
Iola ISD is currently on a "safety hold" according to the district website as a precaution but all students and faculty are safe.
UPDATE 4:05 p.m.: According to KBTX, sources have said a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper has been shot in Grimes County.
UPDATE 4:51 p.m.: Authorities have confirmed that one person is deceased and four are critically injured. The suspect is believed to be an employee at Kent Moore Cabinets and is in police custody at this time.
UPDATE 5:24 p.m.: The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed the trooper who was shot in Grimes Country was shot by an individual suspected to be involved in the Bryan shooting. The trooper is in serious but stable condition, according to the DPS.
UPDATE 8:10 p.m.: The DPC announced the trooper shot in Grimes County is in stable condition. The trooper was shot near Bedias in Grimes Country and the suspect was taken into custody in Iola. Identification has not been released at this time.
UPDATE 10 p.m.: Bryan police have identified the suspect as 27-year-old Larry Bollin of Grimes County.
This is a developing story and will be updated as The Battalion receives additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.