The New Student Conferences (NSCs) for the incoming Class of 2024 will now take place online.
The Office of New Student & Family Programs is setting up a virtual method for new students to get acquainted with Texas A&M. Through this platform, students will be able to access the necessary forms and information that are usually provided with in-person NSCs, and future students are encouraged to contact those in charge by email or phone with any questions about the upcoming summer semester.
Refunds are available for family members who were planning on coming, but not for students, because they will still receive a virtual “tour.”
Students will keep their registered NSC dates and will receive all of their content virtually during the week of their NSC date. A&M created a new website with information about this change of plans. Information will continue to be added as it becomes available.
“Patience is appreciated as we work through multiple layers of implementing a virtual experience for 14,000 incoming students and their 16,000 family members/guests,” the website states. “We look forward to creating a positive and supportive experience for you in your transition to Texas A&M.”
Students are encouraged to email nsfp@tamu.edu with any questions they may have. Those who reach out by phone may experience a delayed response.
