Texas A&M summer commencement ceremonies will be held for both master and undergraduate students receiving their degrees in Reed Arena on Friday, Aug. 13.
The 2,040 August 2021 graduates are a part of the first graduation ceremonies since fall 2019 in which students do not have a limited number of guest tickets. Though students were told Reed Arena seating is on a first-come, first-served basis, guests will only be limited to stated capacity by the Brazos County Fire Marshal. Masks are also not required, but are encouraged for use indoors during ceremonies.
Agriculture communication and journalism graduate Savannah Atkins said she is excited to not have to limit which family members attend the ceremony in-person.
“I am most excited to hear my name called in Reed Arena and walk across the stage with all of my family there,” Atkins said. “I was going to be really sad if I couldn’t have them there because of COVID-19 restrictions.”
Atkins said graduating from A&M is a bittersweet feeling, and although three-fourths of her time in Aggieland was affected by COVID-19, she is grateful for the time she was able to spend around campus.
“College is such a special time of learning and growth in your life, and it’s definitely something that shouldn’t be taken for granted,” Atkins said. “Graduating has made me feel an overwhelming sense of accomplishment. I’m excited for the next chapter of my life and interested to see what adulthood brings me.”
Atkins said although she is walking the stage this week, her time in Aggieland is not over just yet.
“I recently accepted a position as the assistant marketing coordinator for Insite Brazos Valley Magazine in Bryan,” Atkins said. “Although my time here at Texas A&M has come to an end, I get to continue my life in Aggieland.”
Nursing graduate Machaela Trevino said she is looking forward to walking across the stage with her cohort who she has completed much of her college time alongside.
“It is an amazing feeling to be graduating from Texas A&M University. I achieved a lifelong goal of mine and I am so proud of myself,” Trevino said. “TAMU has shaped who I am today and I’m so thankful for the memories I have made while attending.”
Trevino said she loves how A&M has many students and staff who are full of kindness and support, who want to see students succeed.
“To future Aggies, don’t be afraid to be a part of the Aggie community — join clubs, take on volunteer opportunities,” Trevino said. “Take any chance you can to meet new people and make your college years the best it can be, it is something you will forever cherish.”
Trevino said post-graduation, her plans are to complete her NCLEX and travel to her hometown to serve her community as a registered nurse in the Nursery Unit at The Woman’s Hospital at Renaissance in the Rio Grande Valley.
A&M President M. Katherine Banks announced on Aug. 11 she would not be attending the ceremony due to a COVID-19 exposure, though she congratulated the graduates in her press release.
“Congratulations on this significant milestone! I will be cheering for you as I watch the commencement ceremony live on KAMU,” Banks said in the release.
For those wanting to watch the ceremony online, there will be a live stream of the commencement on KAMU.
