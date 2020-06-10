The statue of Lawrence Sullivan Ross in Academic Plaza was vandalized with graffiti overnight and has since been covered in a white tarp by A&M employees.
A rainbow-colored wig, red paint on the face and body, the word “racist” and the acronyms “BLM” and “ACAB” were pictured on the statue of Ross and quickly spread on social media.
“We became aware of the incident this morning and have immediately begun to engage experts to assess damage to the statue. We ask our Aggie community for peaceful discourse," A&M President Michael Young said in a statement about the incident.
This vandalism comes after two, week-long petitions, one to remove and one to keep the statue, both garnered thousands of signatures.
Sullivan Ross was a Confederate general, served as President of A&M and was the nineteenth governor of Texas.
This is a developing story and will be updated with the most recent information as it becomes available.
