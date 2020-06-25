After remaining under a tarp since its June 10 vandalization, the statue of Lawrence “Sully” Sullivan Ross has been restored to its former condition and has been back on display in Academic Plaza since June 24.
The much-debated statue was previously covered with a tarp and surrounded by a fence to protect it from further vandalism.
Following petitions both for and against removal of the statue, Sully will soon be reviewed by President Michael K. Young’s commission on historic representations that was announced on June 17. The commission will determine a course of action regarding the statue and other buildings and monuments on campus with controversial histories.
The only suspect in the investigation has not yet been identified but officials said it appears to be a white male who was caught on camera at 3:18 a.m. spray painting the words “ACAB,” “Racist” and “BLM”.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive additional information.
