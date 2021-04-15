On March 29, COVID-19 vaccines were opened to all adults in Texas, as stated on the Texas Department of State Health Services website, making it easier for Texas A&M students to receive the vaccine.
Oceanography junior Christopher Crain said he took advantage of this new availability and received the Pfizer vaccine at A&M’s All Faiths Chapel on April 5.
“It wasn’t difficult at all,” Crain said. “I just walked up, they gave me some forms to fill out. [It] took five minutes to go there, and they just checked me in and gave me the shot.”
Before this announcement, it was harder to get the vaccine, said business freshman Adriana Pueskens, who also received her vaccine at the All Faiths Chapel.
“I had tried to get the vaccine before they made it more available for college students,” Pueskens said. “I was on the waitlist in my hometown, and I had been put on the waitlist at local distributors such as CVS and H-E-B.”
Pueskens said she is happy vaccines have been made more accessible to the general public.
“I’m glad that the newest round of vaccines have been more available to Texas A&M and other college students,” Pueskens said. “The vaccination process at All Faiths Chapel was very convenient and efficient, so I’m glad I made the choice to get vaccinated there.”
The vaccine did have side effects, said Andy Weaver, an accounting professor who has received both of his doses.
“The first vaccine wasn’t very bad; I felt a little tired for a couple of days, but no other noticeable symptoms,” Weaver said. “The second vaccine triggered a flu-like reaction a little over 12 hours after receiving it, [and] I had a fever and chills but slept under an electric blanket for a few hours and felt better in [the] morning, though I was a little tired again for a couple of days.”
Even after receiving his first vaccination, Crain said he continues to wear his mask while in public.
“I still go out and wear masks whenever I go out to a grocery store, or I’m out in public,” Crain said. “I’m a little more relaxed than before whenever I’m seeing friends or people like that, but when I go out in public to actual stores and businesses I still wear masks.”
Weaver said he and his family are excited for the additional vaccines becoming available.
“My wife and I have received both doses and look forward to approval for younger persons since our son is only 13,” Weaver said. “ I encourage everyone, including students, to get vaccinated as soon as they can.”
