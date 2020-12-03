Some Texas A&M faculty have received backlash for a recent announcement by the A&M Faculty Senate that declined a pass/fail grading option for the fall semester.
A pass/fail option was accepted for the spring 2020 semester when the COVID-19 pandemic began and classes were conducted virtually. With all classes moving online, the pass/fail option provided some leeway for students with their final semester grades.
The fall 2020 decision to deny this option came after an A&M Student Senate resolution on Nov. 27 was passed in support of pass/fail. Furthermore, a petition for a pass/fail option at A&M was made in September, and has garnered nearly 13,000 signatures since its creation.
Students such as political science senior Qynetta Caston have weighed in on their preference for a pass/fail option. Caston tweeted her concern on Nov. 16.
Can we get pass/fail?? This semester is has been so stressful for the majority of us. Be kind A&M and help us out ❤️— Ms.Netta ❤️ (@nettaduh) November 16, 2020
As the semester is coming to an end, with the final decision already made regarding pass/fail, students are still showing their discontent online. A&M human resources management graduate student Alaina Reyes tweeted a list of the names of professors she and others blame for the denial of pass/fail — the full list of faculty senators for the fall 2020 semester.
“If you're [a]ffected/upset by the faculty senate's refusal to grant pass/fail for this semester, these are the people responsible,” Reyes tweeted. “If you have any of these professors, express your disdain in your course evals! It may not be much, but it's something you can do to advocate for your education and wellbeing.”
Professor for the Department of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences and speaker of the Faculty Senate John Stallone said the pass/fail decision in the spring was made by the Office of the Provost. The decision to not allow pass/fail in the fall was twofold, Stallone said. First, there was a concern about the effect that a pass/fail grade would have on students planning on attending graduate or professional school.
“Having those pass/fail grades instead of letter grades are often looked [at] as a deleterious thing as far as the application process to graduate and professional school. So, they were concerned about that,” Stallone said.
Second, Stallone said students are not as engaged in their classes this semester. He said he has experienced this personally, along with other professors. While he recognizes that students were under a lot of stress, Stallone said that faculty was putting forth much effort to teach through adapting their lectures to fit an online format. Stallone said the attendance of his online lectures was only half the number of students registered for the class.
“The students were often very unengaged. I can’t say that of every student,” Stallone said. “For example, well over a majority of the classes that were face-to-face classes, students, after a relatively short time, stopped coming to class and just attended the lectures online. Which is fine, but some of them didn’t even do that.”
While this has been an issue discussed by the Faculty Senate for some time, Stallone said he did not see a change in opinion from the faculty after the Student Senate resolution was passed supporting the pass/fail option.
“A relatively small number of faculty were concerned that the pass/fail was not instituted, but by-and-large, most faculty were, I think, against the idea,” Stallone said.
Stallone responded to students’ reaction to pass/fail denial, pointing out that some social media users have encouraged students to give their professors negative evaluations for the involvement in this decision, which he said he finds inappropriate.
“Since [the faculty senate] didn’t pass the pass/fail initiative, they wanted to punish the faculty in a bad way,” Stallone said. “I thought it was totally inappropriate and unethical to do that because the pass/fail initiative has nothing to do with their teaching abilities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.