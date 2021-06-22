After falling under new management, the 2818 Place apartment complex has been undergoing renovations, though this construction has caused issues for students staying on the property over the summer.
On May 6, residents at the complex were sent options via email asking if they would like to terminate their lease early or transfer to a four bedroom apartment regardless of the size of their current apartment. Residents were told they had to make a decision by the following day on May 7.
With the notification of this change, Aggies like chemical engineering graduate student Sek Kai Leong were impacted by the change during preparations for finals. Being an international student, he was worried about where he would go during the construction as he had nowhere else to stay for the semester, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“During COVID-19 I was not [yet] vaccinated and there were people walking in and out of my apartment that I don’t know,” Leong said. “It’s like I’m pushed in a corner.”
After trying to work with the apartment but having no success, Leong began talking to lawyers about his options, who suggested he present a counter offer, though the apartments would not let him refuse the renovations. He then took the issue to social media to share his struggles where he learned of other residents of the apartments who were encountering similar issues.
On May 5th 2021, my landlord came into my apartment saying that he will be carrying out full renovations in my apartment(tearing all the floor up and everything). Given a 24 hour notice, I am supposed to make a decision. Know that I signed for a 2x2. pic.twitter.com/8ncnfqjHVw— Sek Kai Leong (@SekKaiLeong1) May 25, 2021
With the complex’s management not working to accommodate, students were forced to stay in their apartments with no compensation, while workers came in and out. Left with no choice, Leong was one of the students who stayed in his one bedroom apartment during the construction, unable to be in the common area and forced to eat out for every meal due to the kitchen being compromised.
“I cook very religiously to save money and so I asked for compensation [for when my kitchen was unable to be used] and [they] did not want to give any compensation,” Leong said. “I resorted to only eating one meal a day for the entire duration of the renovation.”
Other residents have also been affected by the renovations as well and have had issues with not having a safe space for them to live.
they did the same thing to me, also in a 2x2! i do not have the character limit to tell my story here but heres a video right after i moved my stuff out of my apt, of what they thought was going to be "livable" (took this vid for my parents so ignore my rambling haha) @KBTXRusty pic.twitter.com/urTShGpeGl— ally anne marie (@ally_anne_marie) May 28, 2021
Leong said although management was not willing to work with him, the contractor was accommodating and focused on his apartment in order for his common area to be completed more quickly. Even though his common area is completed, the contractors still need to complete the bedroom in his apartment.
“[They told me if] you do not want us to renovate then we will hold you accountable for losses made by our company,” Leong said.
Since they are doing renovations in batches, there are still students being affected by the renovations. Leong said he is not sure what they will do about the further renovations in his apartment in the coming months.
After multiple attempts to contact, 2818 Place did not answer for comment.
