The Student Senate had a laid-back meeting to ease them into the new semester. They confirmed a new diversity chair and nominated Joel Cowley for the Student Senate’s Core Value Award.
First, the Student Senate designated the organization The 12th Can as the recipients of the Sul Ross Penny Act. Under this act, an organization receives the coins that students place on Sul Ross’s statue for good luck to help fund their activities. The 12th Can provides food to food-insecure students on campus. This is the second time the 12th Can has been selected to receive this funding.
The Student Senate selected Joel Cowley, Class of 1995, as the recipient of the Aggie Core Value Award for January. Cowley is the President and CEO of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
Clarissa Rodriguez, diversity and inclusion chair and industrial distribution junior, introduced a resolution acknowledging the establishment of a prayer and meditation room in the Business Library Collaboration Commons and the All Faiths Chapel.
The resolution stated: “the Prayer/ Meditation room shall serve as a gateway for students to embark on their beliefs, bringing awareness of diversity on campus and putting proactive action, changing the way people view Texas A&M, creating a more inclusive community for all students.”
The Student Senate also passed a resolution affirming support for the Latinx Graduation Ceremony, which had its inaugural ceremony last spring semester. The ceremony is open to all students and is currently offered in Spanish and English.
“The majority of our parents only speak Spanish,” said Vita Tijerina, chair of the Mexican Student Association and psychology junior. “Graduation is the end of a chapter of our lives and the beginning of a new one. We want our parents to equally enjoy this ceremony.”
The Student Senate also confirmed a new diversity commissioner, psychology junior Lillan Pieper.
The Student Senate passed a resolution recognizing January as Human Trafficking Prevention Month, following Texas Governer Greg Abbott’s proclamation eariler this month.
In addition, the Student Senate passed a resolution honoring the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his contributions to the civil rights movement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.