Although the Student Senate debated several pieces of legislation on Wednesday, most of the legislation debated was sent to Student Government Association committees to be reviewed. They did, however, pass three resolutions.
The Student Senate passed a resolution recognizing October 21st as Helpline Awareness Week. The resolution thanked Helpline volunteers for their service, and encouraged Aggies who need someone to talk to, should call the Helpline number, 979-845-2700, located on the back of their Student ID.
The Student Senate also passed a resolution celebrating the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval of cottonseed to be utilized as food for both humans and in animal feed. The research that led to this approval was completed by the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.
“This is the fifth university-developed genetically engineered crop in the last 25 years in the United States, and the first by a Texas University,” the resolution read.
Student senators from the college of agriculture and life sciences also wished the Texas A&M University meat judging team all the best in their competitions this academic year. The resolution also commended Leslie Frenzel, animal science professor, and the 2019 meat judging team for their recent successes in winning the 2019 American Royal Meat Judging Contest.
