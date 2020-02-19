The Student Senate weighed in on the DRAGgieland debate Wednesday evening, after listening to speeches from Yell Leader and student body president candidates.
The Student Senate overwhelmingly passed a resolution in support of DRAGgieland, saying that the event commemorates and celebrates the LGBTQ+ community and is an expression of free speech.
The resolution reads that the Student Senate “stands against discrimination and hate of all kinds, including homophobic and transphobic rhetoric,” and rejects calls for its cancellation.
The Student Senate passed an act to fill student senate seats that are vacated during their term due to absences through an application process.
The Student Senate awarded the Aggie Core Value award for February to Connall McCormack, Class of ‘19, for loyalty. McCormack is a fourth generation Aggie who joined the Corps of Cadets when he was accepted to A&M. He was a Reveille handler in E-2, was part of the Parsons Mounted Cavalry and worked under Texas Senator John Cornyn. McCormack is currently studying law at Southern Methodist University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.