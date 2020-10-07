The Student Senate’s Mays Business caucus supported in-person Silver Taps in a letter sent to the speaker.
The letter, sent on Oct. 6, detailed the lack of preservation of the Texas A&M tradition of gathering in Academic Plaza to support the families of students and honor fallen Aggies. The authors of the letter reference recent A&M football games, saying it is unfair for football games to have in-person attendance, but not Silver Taps.
“We should not be confined to phone screens when we as an Aggie family yearn to be together in unity,” the letter reads. “We should not be so eager to pile into Kyle Field weekly for a football game, yet balk at the idea of once a month remembering those we lost.”
The authors also pointed out the fact that a number of people who attend football games compared to those who typically attend Silver Taps was significantly higher.
“Is Academic Plaza not the arena of which was used continually this summer for the
displaying of civic virtue and protest?” the letter reads. “Is that plaza any bit more susceptible to the spread of COVID[-19] than Kyle?”
The letter from Mays Business Caucus said that the moving of Silver Taps to an online format should be considered a failure on the part of all parties involved in the decision.
“We are tired of having to mourn from our bedroom,” the letter reads. “If we can cheer together on a Saturday, we should be able to mourn together on a Tuesday.”
In a statement to The Battalion, political science senior and Speaker of the Student Senate Zach McCue said Silver Taps is a solemn tradition and he believes, “every effort should be made to preserve its sacred nature.”
“As Aggies, in having conversations about how to do that, we should remember our Core Values,” McCue said. “Having respect for those being honored should be paramount. Taking this into account, I plan to do what is in my power to appeal to those in charge of these decisions and ask that the sentiment of the Aggie Family be heard.”
The Traditions Council tweeted on Oct. 7 that the format for Silver Taps is currently being revisited.
