The Texas A&M Student Session held a lively discussion Wednesday, Sept. 30, while covering a resolution to rename a bus route and another extending gratitude for a company’s cooperation with Texas A&M in producing a COVID-19 vaccine.
The Matthew Gaines Bus Resolution, introduced by Student Services Chair Fawad Syed and President of the Matthew Gaines Society Erica Pauls, aimed to rename a bus route after Senator Matthew Gaines.
“The work of Senator Matthew Gaines, along with those who worked on the 12th legislature, was integral to the founding of Texas A&M University, and this work should be honored and recognized as a part of Texas A&M culture, history and further traditions,” the resolution reads.
Concerns were raised about the fairness of renaming the bus route after Senator Gaines since multiple people have played a part in the history of A&M.
“Matthew Gaines was very integral to the part of the passing of the Morrill Act, and yes there were several others, specifically African Americans, that were very integral in that passing,” Pauls said. “Unfortunately, back in the day, back in that time, African Americans weren’t really covered by journalism or weren’t really covered by newspapers, so Matthew Gaines is... I believe one of the only names that we really have credible sources tied to.”
After a period of debate, a motion passed that referred the resolution to the constituency affairs committee.
Another resolution discussed was the FUJIFILM Operation Warp Speed Resolution, introduced by Student Senator Joseph Rodgers and Legislative Affairs Chair Josh Feldman. The resolution was made to extend appreciation towards the federal government for awarding a contract to FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies in coordination with the university to produce a COVID-19 vaccine.
“The federal government has launched Operation Warp Speed in response to the dire need for a vaccine for the novel SARS-COV-2 virus [that causes COVID-19],” the resolution reads. “The White House announced on July 27, 2020, that the Fujifilm Texas A&M Innovation Center would receive a $265 million contract to produce the vaccination candidate of Novavax, Inc., or NVX-CoV2373, in College Station.”
The resolution passed, offering acknowledgement and gratitude towards the federal government and advocates for further funding for developing a vaccine for COVID-19.
The Student Senate also awarded biomedical sciences junior Abby Wimmer with the Core Values award during the meeting.
