The Texas A&M Student Senate passed three resolutions asking the Legislative Relations Commission to spark discussion with different members of the Texas Legislature.
First, the Student Senate passed a resolution asking Legislative Affairs representatives to talk to members of the Texas House and Senate about online voter registration in Texas. The resolution authors discussed other states that had implemented this system, stating online voter registration is cheaper, creates higher registration rates among 18- to 24-year-olds and increases voter turnout.
The Student Senate also passed a resolution instructing the Legislative Relations Committee to discuss the use of open source textbooks in classes. The resolution acknowledges that purchasing textbooks can create immense financial burdens for students, and professors can achieve the same level of learning with free options.
Student Senate instructed the Legislative Relations Committee to discuss the transfer of credits to universities from the military. The resolution asked to identify equivalencies between military education and college classes to help veterans transfer more easily into college.
Gregory Cross, on the Executive Cabinet of the Legislative Relations Commission, explained that these resolutions are not necessarily asking the commission to advocate for these issues but are a way to start a discussion on behalf of the Student Senate
“The resolutions enable us to go down to Austin and meet with state representatives, state senators, and other state officials and discuss these policy points and provide and exchange data and information on whatever the issue is that we’re talking about,” Cross said.
In addition, the Student Senate passed a resolution welcoming the Army Futures Command to A&M. The Army Futures Command will be conducting research at the Bush Combat Development Center to transfer scientific research to the battlefield.
“The Texas A&M Student body is honored to be a part of remarkable groundbreaking research in defense of our nation,” the resolution read. “The [SGA] reiterates its resounding support and gratitude to the brave men and women who defend our nation around the world, and honors the many Aggies who continue the legacy of military service.”
Lastly, Student Senate passed a resolution expressing excitement for the new Student Services Building, which houses the Counseling & Psychological Services, Disability Services, Residence Life and Offices of the Dean of Student Life.
The Student Senate confirmed eight members to next year’s Student Affairs Fee Advisory Board.
