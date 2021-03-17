Student Health Services, or SHS, will be offering a limited number of COVID-19 vaccines, according to a March 16 Instagram post.
To receive the vaccine, one must be in the 1A, 1B or 1C phase of COVID-19 vaccine distribution. A patient must meet at least one of the criterion below:
- Front-line healthcare workers
- Patients with health conditions such as, cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, Down Syndrome, heart conditions / cardiomyopathies, obesity, Sickle Cell Disease or Type 2 diabetes
- K-12 School and childcare personnel
- Patients over 50 years of age
While there is no charge for the vaccine itself, there is an administrative fee of $25 for faculty and $15 for students, both of which can be filed to each recipient's insurance. If a student does not have insurance, the university will cover the cost of the administrative fee.
According to the SHS website, students must schedule a time to receive a vaccine, as spots will be limited.
“Those who are eligible must book online,” the website reads. “Spaces are limited and SHS will offer more vaccination opportunities as we confirm our vaccine allocation each week. The vaccine vials must be used once they are opened for each batch of students, so it is important that students not miss or no-show for their chosen time.”
For future information on vaccines at the university, visit the Texas A&M COVID-19 website.
