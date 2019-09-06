University police have confirmed that a female Texas A&M student was found dead in the Davis-Gary residence hall on Friday.
General studies junior Jedidiah Talom was found unresponsive in her room, and an autopsy has been ordered, said UPD Lt. Bobby Richardson. No foul play is suspected.
A gathering for hall residents will be held on Monday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m. in the Davis-Gary lounge area, according to a letter distributed to the residents Friday afternoon. The letter — signed by coordinator of Residence Life Brandon Carlson — says residents are encouraged to come remember Talom and write letters to her family. Residence Life staff will also be available to speak with students.
The letter said students seeking assistance are encouraged to speak with Counseling and Psychological Services in the Student Affairs portables at White Creek or schedule an appointment online. The university HelpLine can be contacted at 979-845-2700 after hours and on weekends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.