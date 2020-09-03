After months of being closed due to COVID-19, Star Cinema Grill, located in Century Square off of University Drive, reopened to the public on Friday, Aug. 28.
Avid moviegoers have been in trouble since March due to a state mandate that required theaters to reduce capacity to 25 percent, causing many of them to close down completely. However, the Star Cinema Grill has re-opened and is expecting a large audience with the widely anticipated Christoper Nolan movie, “Tenet,” on Friday, Sept. 4.
Jason Petro, director of talent development for Star Cinema Grill, said all staff and guests are required to wear masks. However, guests will be able to take off their face coverings when they sit down in the theater and the establishment is equipped to help movie-goers social distance as well.
“The distance between rows exceeds six feet from recliner to recliner,” said Petro. “Seats have a minimum spacing of two empty seats between all parties in the same row, which occurs automatically when purchasing tickets.”
The theater is continuously disinfecting all areas, providing hand sanitizer and soap and water for guests, and screening staff before each shift to ensure everyone in attendance is safe, Petro said.
“Frequent cleaning and disinfecting of any touched surfaces, such as door handles, tables, chairs and restrooms, occurs throughout the facility,” Petro said. “All staff members are screened before every shift [with] a temperature check, symptoms check [and a] questionnaire regarding exposure to anyone who has shown symptoms.”
The theater has also upgraded its equipment to include easy access for guests during the movie.
“We have enhanced our mobile app to allow guests to order menu items during the feature. We are currently only accepting debit, credit and gift cards as forms of payment,” Petro said.
Sociology junior Jamie Dawes said there will most likely be a few COVID-19 cases as a result of that come out of movie theaters re-opening, but she does not believe it will not have a significant effect on the entire town.
“I think there will be a few [cases] that come from it, but not a mass amount, definitely not like partying does,” Dawes said.
Economics junior Landon Faulkner said he is excited for movie theaters to reopen after such a long hiatus.
“I know some theaters are distancing, so I don’t see a difference between that and a restaurant. I imagine the movie theater is going to be less packed than Feugo, and Feugo is always packed,” Faulkner said. “I want to go see a movie. I miss the movie theater.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.