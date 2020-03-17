An email sent out by Texas A&M on March 17 stated graduation ceremonies would be postponed, with considerations to perform them later in the summer. For those wishing to receive their diplomas at the original time in May, there will be a mail delivery option, waiving the normal shipping fee. Ceremonies scheduled for the end of summer courses in August have not been altered.
The email said final exams for the spring 2020 semester would not take place in person. Exams will be done online or over another electronic system.
A&M President Michael K. Young said the unpredictable outcomes resulting from COVID-19 are very serious, and the university is taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of the students and faculty.
“These are very difficult decisions made with careful thought and input from faculty, staff and students,” Young said. “Around the world and here in Aggieland, the unprecedented disruption and sprawling impact of the pandemic are unfolding at a precious time for our university — graduation, finals, major events. And at the same time, we know that most essential is preserving health and safety and continuing to support ongoing education online.”
For more updates about the university’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, visit A&M’s website.
