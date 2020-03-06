In the midst of coronavirus fears, the City of Austin has canceled South by Southwest (SXSW) and SXSW EDU.
On March 6, SXSW released a statement canceling all of March 2020 SXSW. The festival is working to potentially reschedule events and provide a virtual experience for those registered to attend.
The statement read: “We are devastated to share this news with you. ‘The show must go on’ is in our DNA, and this is the first time in 34 years that the March event will not take place. We are now working through the ramifications of this unprecedented situation.”
For the past three years, Texas A&M has been the only university to participate in SXSW’s Interactive week. A&M had planned to return for their fourth year with a space lab themed interactive exhibit. A&M organizers are trying to bring this experience to Aggieland in lieu of the festival, said Kelly Brown, associate vice president of the Division of Marketing and Communications.
“We are disappointed that we won’t be able to share the programming, discussions and exhibits we had planned for our Texas A&M Space Lab at SXSW, but we understand that this was the best decision for the health and safety of all participants and festival attendees,” Brown said.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.
