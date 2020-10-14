The Texas A&M Traditions Council has announced that Silver Taps will now take place in-person after serious consideration following criticism by the public.
The university tweeted on Aug. 17 that the ceremony to honor the fallen would take place virtually, broadcasted by KAMU on the A&M social media outlets. This was the result of the university’s concern for the health and safety of the attendees due to COVID-19.
After receiving much criticism, the Traditions Council tweeted on Oct. 7, saying the format for Silver Taps was being revisited.
The news of in-person ceremonies was announced in an Oct. 14 tweet from the council. On-campus sporting events and Breakaway have allowed in-person attendance up to this point but an uproar online, including a petition, precedes the change in format.
“Protocol for Silver Taps attendees will be adjusted in order to comply with health and safety guidelines, with more detailed information to come,” the tweet read. “The KAMU Simulcast will continue to be aired through TAMU social media outlets for the ceremony.”
In the tweet, the Traditions Council also encouraged readers to follow their social media to see updates about the in-person ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.