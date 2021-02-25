The College Station Police Department has implemented a shelter-in-place after shots were fired Feb. 25 at the Southgate Village Apartment Complex.
Residents of the apartment complex, located at 134 Luther St., have been evacuated to the Lincoln Center. The Police Department has asked anyone within view of the Southgate Village Apartment Complex, including residents of the Berkeley Apartment Complex, to shelter in place. Wellborn Road has been temporarily shut down north of Holleman Drive and Luther Street.
According to KBTX, shots were fired around 10 a.m. in the parking lot of Southgate at a College Station police officer who was responding to a disturbance at 9:45 a.m.
College Station police officer Tristan Lopez said in a media briefing that the suspect has been identified. Lopez said the scene is “very dangerous and volatile,” because the suspect is known to have an extensive criminal history and currently has a warrant out for his arrest due to a parole violation. No further details about the suspect can be released at this time, Lopez said.
College Station police have activated their SWAT and Hostage Negotiations teams, as the suspect was seen retreating inside an apartment of which he is not a resident. It is unknown whether there were other residents inside the unit when the suspect entered.
Lopez said communications with the suspect are ongoing. No injuries have been reported at this time.
Police have asked residents in the area to lock their doors, remain inside and put as many barriers between themselves and the outside of their homes as possible at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated as The Battalion receives additional information.
