As a part of Sexual Responsibility Week, Health Promotions partnered with the Women’s Resource Center and the LGTBQ+ Pride Center to host “Everything IS About You,” a day of self love.
On Feb. 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., stations will be set up throughout Rudder Plaza promoting self-love and body positivity. The final event for Sexual Responsibility Week will include take-home journal prompts, an affirmation board, resource tables, a photo booth and much more. By attending any event of Sexual Responsibility Week, including Everything IS About You, students will be entered into a raffle to win a “Snuggle Basket,” which includes a blanket, fuzzy socks and various other treats.
Sexual Responsibility Week will begin Feb. 3 with Sex in the Dark, a program where questions about sexual and reproductive health will be answered by professionals in MSC 2406B from 7 to 8 p.m. Following Sex in the Dark, an open conversation about social media, dating apps and consent will be held in SSB 308 on Feb. 4 from 7 to 8 p.m. The final event before Everything IS About You will be annual free STI testing, provided by Beutal from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
While other events throughout the week focus on intimate relationships and sexual and reproductive health, Everything IS About You focuses on self-love because it is an important part of sexual health and well-being that is often overlooked, said Health Promotion Specialist Suzanne Swierc.
“This event is multi-focused and multi-purposed, but it was born out of the idea that sexual satisfaction can hinder largely on how you feel about yourself,” Swierc said. “In general, your quality of life is hugely impacted by your self-confidence.”
One of the highlights of the event will be a station where students can make their own buttons. Megan Buck, health promotion specialist, said the buttons are customizable and allow people to fill them in so they have a positive reminder with them throughout the day.
“One of our buttons at the station says ‘I love my’ with a space to fill in something and the other one says ‘I’m proud of my’ with a space and then we’ll press the button,” Buck said. “Both of them can be interpreted both physically and personality-wise because those are both realms that usually everyone struggles with.”
This come and go event will allow students to be reminded of the importance of self-love in a low pressure and inviting atmosphere, according to Tori Jackson, LGBTQ+ Pride Center coordinator. The Everything IS About You event aims to emphasize to students that health expands beyond well-being and self-acceptance plays many roles in one’s overall well-being.
“When students are happy and healthy and love themselves, I think they’re more productive and successful,” Jackson said. “This event is about helping students find that self-acceptance so they can be productive Ags.”
For more information on Sexual Responsibility Week and Health Promotion, visit hp.tamu.edu.
