This morning, the Texas A&M University Police Department apprehended the suspect in a recent sexual assault case occuring on campus.
According to a Clery alert, the victim told the police that she entered the suspect’s vehicle at Northgate, after which he drove them both to the Collaborative Learning Center where the assault took place, with an officer arriving on the scene at 4 a.m. on Nov. 11 responding to a disturbance call. The officer then observed the suspect putting the victim in the vehicle. The suspect then drove to Bryan, where the victim was left. The victim then called the police to report the assault.
A campus-wide Code Maroon alert was issued at 9:53 a.m. regarding this incident and the victim described the suspect as a college-aged Black male donning a black shirt and athletic pants. The vehicle used in the assault was believed to be a red Mitsubishi Eclipse.
The suspect was taken into custody in the late morning of Nov. 11, according to a second Code Maroon message at 10:47 a.m.
According to the Clery alert, people should be aware of the following danger signals exhibited by sexual predators:
- Individuals who exhibit controlling behaviors
- Individuals who become angry when personal limits regarding physical intimacy are set
- Individuals who ignore personal limits set by others
- Individuals who deliberately and repeatedly ignore personal limits set by others and continue to make sexual advances
- Individual who disrespect others who are intoxicated
