The Texas A&M University Police Department was contacted early this morning with a report of a sexual assault occurring on campus.
According to the report, the victim was assaulted at approximately 12 a.m. on Sept. 2 while walking near Moses Hall. The victim was forced into a black SUV where the assault took place.
The suspect was estimated to be a male around 30-years-old, with dark shaggy hair and a beard, possibly white or Hispanic. He was wearing blue checkered pajama pants.
The investigation has now been turned over to the Criminal Investigation Division. Anyone with information regarding the assault is urged to call UPD at 979-845-2345.
The report also included some common identifiers of predators which is listed as follows:
Sexual predators often exhibit danger signals, including:
- Individuals who exhibit controlling behaviors
- Individuals who become angry when personal limits regarding physical intimacy are set
- Individuals who ignore personal limits set by others
- Individuals who deliberately and repeatedly ignore personal limits set by others and continue to make sexual advances
- Individual who disrespect others who are intoxicated
If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual assault visit stepinstandup.tamu.edu.
