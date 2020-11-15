Texas A&M reported another COVID-19 cluster at the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority on Friday, Nov. 13.
This is the third A&M sorority to report a cluster, following Kappa Kappa Gamma and Delta Delta Delta in August, and the seventh overall cluster reported. The Kappa Alpha Theta cluster was reported via A&M’s COVID-19 Cluster Notification Requirement webpage, which is required by the U.S. Department of Education’s Clery Act.
A&M uses three variables to identify clusters on campus: The number of individuals who test positive for COVID-19 in relation to population size, the activities in common among the COVID-19 positive individuals and the mitigating factors, or lack thereof, that had taken place to prevent the spread of the virus, including social distancing and face coverings.
A&M reported 45 new positive COVID-19 cases as of Nov. 12 on its COVID-19 Dashboard, bringing the total number of active cases on campus to 398.
