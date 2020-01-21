Students can receive a $10,000 scholarship award through the House of Blues Music Forward Foundation.
From Jan. 13 to March 31, junior and senior students interested in music industry careers, such as venue operations and sponsorship and advertising, can apply for the Steven J. Finkel Service Excellence Scholarship, Live Nation – US Concerts Scholarship, Tiffany Green Operator Scholarship and the David E. Ballard Scholarship. These one-time award scholarships are available through the House of Blues Music Forward Foundation, partnered with Live Nation Entertainment and Living Legacy Foundation.
Music Forward is a national nonprofit focusing on helping youth turn their passion for music into a profession in the music industry and related fields, both on-stage and behind the scenes, according to their website. It introduces arts to schools and communities through programs that promote cultural understanding, encourages creative expression and manifests their core belief of Unity In Diversity.
According to Music Forward’s website, the scholarships increase the opportunity for a diverse range of students pursuing music industry careers in reaching educational heights. The foundation offers a scholarship to students who have been homeless in the past four years or foster-care past the age of 16, the David E. Ballard Scholarship, said Director of Programs at House of Blues Music Forward Foundation Laura Clark.
Letters of recommendation will be weighed heavily, with attention to the sources and the strength of the endorsement itself, said Clark. Applicants should also use their essay to emphasize how the scholarship they are applying for will support them in pursuit of their degree and as they move into a professional space. It’s essential to be clear and concise in their writing as well, she said.
“I would suggest that students really take the time to consider their goals and their accomplishments,” Clark said. “This is not a time to be humble. To be very clear in articulating where they’ve found success and where they see themselves going.”
With the growth of scholarship opportunities, Clark said she had been involved in the promotional strategies by recruiting screeners and the final selection of awarded applicants.
“I generally read through at least the finalists, but I typically can’t help myself from dipping in and looking through applications because it’s really an inspirational and outstanding group of students each year that are applying for these opportunities,” Clark said.
Clark said a previously awarded student reached out to her recently with news of receiving an internship opportunity with Live Nation. That student said that the scholarship validated his ambitions and gave him confidence. This experience is an example of the effect these scholarships have on students, she said.
“We just really encourage students to take some time to look at the scholarship opportunities,” Clark said. “So, just really hope that students really look at the opportunity and decide what is the best fit for them and make a meaningful attempt at submitting an application.”
Director of Choral Activities David Kipp is in charge of the Choir Program and advises the acapella groups Swaram, Femmatas, Apotheosis and Hardchord DynaMix. One of the imperatives in Vision 2020 is the enhancement of arts at A&M, he said. The Aggies who are a part of groups like the Femmatas are intellectual and want music to be a part of their life. These students fulfill their need for musical engagement and the imperative from Vision 2020.
“Texas A&M is unique in that we don’t offer a music performance degree or a music education degree,” Kipp said. “All these students who are participating are doing it because they love music and they love Texas A&M and they want a place for that outlet.”
Scholarship opportunities such as that from the Music Forward foundation are great for students, Kipp said.
“For me, having these scholarships that offer students who are interested in music industry the opportunity to pursue and maybe have more time to do things outside and be creative musically is an absolutely wonderful thing,” Kipp said.
