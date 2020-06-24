Director of University Relations Lesley Henton announced in a university-wide email that applicants for the 2021 spring, summer and fall semesters will not be required to submit SAT or ACT scores.
Executive Director of Admission Chris Reed said this decision was the result of the effects of COVID-19 on applicants.
“Students may continue to submit standardized scores from their SAT and/or ACT tests for consideration for admission,” Reed said. “Submission of test scores will not create any unfair advantage or disadvantage for those students who provide them.”
Henton said this change was made to show support for the students and fairly make decisions regarding admissions.
“Several working groups are actively evaluating the application review processes in light of this new policy, and the university will provide more details to students and counselors in the near future,” Henton said.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive additional information.
