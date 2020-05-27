As severe weather made its way through Bryan-College Station Wednesday night, the roof of a College Station staple collapsed during heavy rainfall and hail in the area.
Located in the Northgate district and known as Texas A&M’s “favorite watering hole,” The Dixie Chicken is College Station’s oldest bar and is a local favorite for many Aggies.
Reports surfaced Wednesday night showing the roof falling in over several pool tables. Patrons of the bar were present at the time of the collapse but were quickly ushered outside. The Dixie Chicken’s resident snake has been located with no indications of injury according to KBTX.
Where were you the day the chicken’s roof caved in? @BarstoolTexasAM pic.twitter.com/R2aLInP1cq— Jared Kotzur (@JaredKotzur) May 28, 2020
At 8:55 p.m., College Station Fire Incidents reported via Twitter the arrival of the College Station Fire Department’s assistance at the scene. According to KBTX, a ladder truck was deployed over the restaurant as firefighters investigated the collapse. No injuries are reported at this time.
College Station police have blocked off University Dr. at Lodge Street.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.