Final results for the Brazos County local elections came in late Tuesday evening after polls officially closed at 7 p.m.
According to the College Station city blog, results are not yet official as the election commission still has to count absentee, military and provisional ballots. Mail-in ballots determined to be qualified will be counted after 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 10.
These mail-in ballots will be particularly pertinent in determining the winner of College Station City Council Place 1, which as of Tuesday evening was in favor of incumbent Bob Brick (50.01%), a research specialist at the Texas A&M Institute for Quantum Science and Engineering, ahead of Jason Cornelius (49.99%) by a mere six votes. If elected, Cornelius would be the first African American to serve on the city’s council.
City Council Place 5 candidates Craig Regan (37.4%) and incumbent John Nichols (45.7%) will advance to a runoff election, as neither candidate received the 50 percent plus one majority required on Election Day. College Station City Secretary Tanya Smith said the council will consider adopting an ordinance calling for a runoff election to occur on Tuesday, Dec. 15. If the ordinance is adopted, early voting will run from Nov. 30 through Dec. 11, excluding weekends.
Regan and Nichols will advance ahead of third candidate Brian Alg (16.9%). In the meantime, Nichols will continue to serve in the post, according to the city blog.
“I am optimistic about my record and the opportunity I have to continue to serve the city of College Station,” Nichols told The Eagle.
According to an article in The Eagle, Elizabeth Cunha’s (57.9%) election to Place 4 ends a year-long race that began last November when former councilwoman Elianor Vessali (Rep.) resigned to campaign for the U.S. Congressional District 17 seat.
“I am grateful that campaigning is behind me so the serving can start,” Cunha told The Eagle.
College Station City Council Place 3 winner Linda Harvell (59.7%) told The Eagle that the city needs to focus on recovering from COVID-19 first and foremost, which starts by instigating dialogue between the council and citizens.
“I am very much an advocate of reaching out to our community,” Harvell told The Eagle. “We need to hear what they say; we need to have some good dialogue. I think that is important as we move forward.”
Down the ballot, Republicans claimed victory in every contested race. The Republican candidates for County Sheriff, County Attorney and Precinct 2 County Commissioner all won with over 60% of the vote.
All seven of the Bryan city charter amendments on the ballot were passed, according to the City of Bryan’s website. These propositions were for the ability to reject bids, council term lengths, annexation law compliance, broadband internet, council election requirements, fixing a typographical error and private waste haulers.
College Station election results canvassing will occur during the City Council’s Nov. 12 meeting, and the newly elected council members representing Places 1, 3 and 4 will be sworn-in.
Below are the unofficial results for Brazos County’s 2020 local elections:
Brazos County Sheriff
Wayne Dicky, REP: 48,606 (60.62%)
Patrick Logan, DEM: 27,769 (34.63%)
Clyde Garland, LIB: 3,808 (4.75%)
Brazos County Attorney
Earl Gray, REP: 49,434 (61.66%)
Freddie Medina, DEM: 30,744 (38.34%)
County Commissioner, Precinct 2
Russ Ford, REP: 16,349 (67.17%)
Jane Sherman, DEM: 7,992 (32.83%)
Bryan City Council District 3
Bobby Gutierrez: 5,587 (76.36%)
Jonna Schreiber: 1,730 (23.64%)
Bryan City Council District 4
Flynn Adcock: 3,694 (64.31%)
Doris Machinski: 2,050 (35.69%)
College Station City Council Place 1
Bob Brick: 15,369 (50.01%)
Jason Cornelius: 15,363 (49.99%)
College Station City Council Place 3
Dell Seiter: 12,372 (40.29%)
Linda Harvell: 18,334 (59.71%)
College Station City Council Place 4
Elizabeth Cunha: 18,547 (57.89%)
Joe Guerra Jr.: 13,490 (42.11%)
College Station City Council Place 5
Craig Regan: 10,618 (37.41%)
Brian Alg: 4,795 (16.90%)
John Nichols: 12,966 (45.69%)
Editor's Note: Brazos County mail-in ballots have not been counted at this time. It is currently unknown how many outstanding ballots have yet to be counted in Brazos County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.