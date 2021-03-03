Kathy Banks, Ph.D., has been announced by the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents as the sole finalist for president of A&M.
Banks, who currently serves as vice chancellor of engineering for the university system and as dean of the College of Engineering, was unanimously chosen as the sole finalist by all nine of the members of the Board of Regents after being recommended by Chancellor John Sharp.
“This is a tremendous honor,” Banks said in a release. “The Core Values of Texas A&M, its rich traditions, unique culture and commitment to the greater good is the very foundation of this great university and resonates deeply with me. I hope to build upon that framework in our pursuit of preeminence, without losing what makes Texas A&M so special. Texas A&M is one of a kind, and there’s nowhere else I’d rather be.”
Banks received her master’s of engineering at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1985 and her Ph.D. at Duke in 1989. In addition, she studied and worked at three land grant universities before coming to A&M, according to a press release from the System.
Interim President John Junkins announced the news in a university-wide email and cited his high hopes for Banks.
“I can assure you that Dr. Banks emerged from an exceptional field of candidates,” Junkins said. “At every stage of her career, she has excelled in teaching, research and transformational academic leadership.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.