To assist the community amid rolling power outages and record-breaking cold temperatures, a warming center opened this afternoon in Reed Arena, according to an email to The Battalion.
The warming center, which opened at 4 p.m. Feb. 16, will be heated to 70 degrees, and is available for all individuals in the community. No food, cots or blankets will be provided, so those who wish to come to the center are encouraged to bring their own supplies, as the center amenities will be limited to bathroom use, some seating and a few blankets provided by the Red Cross. Pets and alcohol will not be permitted in the warming center. Attendees are expected to follow COVID-19 guidelines.
"Anyone considering relocation to the shelter should do so before 9 p.m. tonight as continued freezing rain is expected," the email reads.
Parking for the center is located in Lots 100 and 102, and those inside must wear face masks.
