In response to the direction of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas A&M leadership, the Student Recreation Center will be closed through April 3.
In a statement, the Rec Center announced a tentative reopening is scheduled for April 4 and students are encouraged to participate in online group exercise classes.
If students are registered for a Specialty Class, an Outdoor Adventures trip or an Aquatics class, those have been cancelled, and they can receive a partial refund by calling (979) 845-0526 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Procedures for other potential refunds for other programming will be posted here soon.
Students with items in Rec Center lockers can pick up their items on Mondays, Wednesdays or Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For students with outdoor rental equipment checked out, the rental period has been extended to April 6 with no late charges assessed.
