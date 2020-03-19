Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order for the state of Texas that beginning midnight Friday, March 20, all restaurants, bars and gyms will be closed to the public. The order extends to midnight April 3.
Use of drive-thru and delivery options for food and groceries, such as curbside services, are encouraged. The order also includes a ban on visiting long-term care facilities and retirement homes. Social gatherings of 10 or more people are banned, but not for essential services or businesses. Schools are ordered to remain closed.
This is not a domestic travel ban or a shelter-in-place.
Abbott announced these new restrictions at a press conference on March 19 in Austin.
