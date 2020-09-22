Texas A&M’s spring 2021 semester will encourage more opportunities for face-to-face interactions on campus.
A&M Provost Carol A. Fierke sent a campus-wide email on Tuesday, Sept. 22 updating students on the current state of campus COVID-19 guidelines and plans for the spring 2021 semester. The email included reminders about new campus study locations available outdoors, in Event Services and in Rudder Tower.
“If you are healthy and you feel comfortable doing so, we welcome you to join us on campus,” Fierke said.
Fierke said course instruction for the spring semester will be similar to this fall, but there will be separate all face-to-face and all remote sections made available for certain courses. Spring 2021 course registration is scheduled for November, though the spring calendar is still pending and may include a shortened spring break, according to the email.
Regarding COVID-19 testing and quarantine guidelines, Fierke said some students who have been exposed to individuals that have tested positive for the coronavirus have been found not following campus quarantine restrictions.
“Please understand that if you are discovered on campus during your quarantine period, you will receive an email from the Dean of Students indicating that coming to campus again will be a conduct violation,” Fierke said. “I hope all of you will choose to help keep the campus community safe.”
For more information about A&M’s COVID-19 guidance, visit tamu.edu/coronavirus
