The Student Senate held their second meeting of the semester this Wednesday beginning with a question and answer session with Provost Carol Fierke followed by a packed agenda with two resolutions passed.
Fierke discussed the implementation of Honorlock following speculations of cheating occurring during the spring semester.
“One of the things that the faculty was most worried about after the Spring semester was how we did proctoring of the exams… the faculty were convinced there was a lot of cheating in taking of exams in the spring so their highest request was for us to develop some additional proctoring options,” Fierke said. “If the faculty member decides to use Honorlock for proctoring that would be your only choice because it would be very difficult for a faculty member to use multiple proctoring services for a given exam.”
Fierke also answered questions about online versus in-person classes for the upcoming 2021 spring semester.
“For classes that have multiple sections, we are going to have actual face to face sections and remote sections so that you can choose at the beginning,” Fierke said.
One resolution discussed was the “Bring Back Whataburger Resolution,” which was introduced by Student Senator Dylan Bohn and Student Senator Michael Mcknight, advocating for the return of Whataburger to campus.
“With Whataburger taking the place as one of the most beloved restaurants in the state, Texas A&M University being the largest university in Texas would be remiss to not have one on campus,” Bohn said. “A Whataburger location on the campus of Texas A&M University would not only be widely enjoyed by the student body but would have the potential to be financially lucrative for both Whataburger and Texas A&M University.”
The resolution passed with a vote of 32 in favor, 13 against and 5 in abstention, with the goal of discussing the restoration of Whataburger in the MSC with campus dining services.
The second resolution discussed was the “Luke Armstrong Resolution”, written in support of Texas A&M student Luke Armstrong, a construction science senior, and his family after a plane crash on Aug. 30 killed his girlfriend Victoria Walker, Class of 2021, and her parents.
“Luke’s injuries were life threatening and he has undergone multiple brain and facial reconstruction surgeries. He is in an extensive recovery process, it is unknown how long it will take for him to heal.” Speaker Pro-tempore Spurr said. “The 73rd session of the Texas A&M student senate [...] offer our support to Luke and the Armstrong family through this difficult time.”
The resolution, introduced by Speaker Pro Tempore Hannah Spurr, passed with 42 for and 1 against.
The next Student Senate session will be held Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 7:00 p.m.
