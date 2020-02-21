An hour before DRAGgieland began in Rudder Theatre, about 100 protesters and counter protesters of the show gathered in Rudder Plaza.
On Feb. 19, TFP Student Action and student protesters of the show held a demonstration which included praying the rosary and holding signs in disapproval of the show. This protest comes after a Feb. 9 petition garnered over 1,500 signatures in support of cancelling the event.
“I don’t see why they cant let people just be happy and express themselves as they wish,” biomedical sciences freshman Victoria Tanguma said. “They’re not hurting anyone and I don’t see why they have to come out here and protest [the show].”
Another group of students held a counterprotest in Rudder Plaza, chanting and holding signs in support of DRAGgieland and the LGBTQ+ community.
“I woke up to hearing people chanting something with the f-bomb so when I heard that I came out to take a look-see,” geographic information science & technology junior Isaiah Villagomez said. “I definitely don’t necessarily agree with the drag show but there is also the issue of the secular aspect of the separation of church and state. … I don’t think either one is necessarily in the wrong.”
Protesters held signs that read “God created them male and female,” and “Texans reject transgender tyranny,” while counter protesters held signs that read “Love and diversity are human values. Support LGBTQ+ Aggies,” and chanted “Hey, hey, ho, ho. Homophobia has got to go.”
English freshman Traceuse Wanders, one of the counter protesters, said she would like for the LGBTQ+ community to be treated just like anyone else.
“It’s okay to be gay. Trans rights are human rights,” Wanders said. “These are real people with real, valid experiences and they should be allowed to have those experiences.”
