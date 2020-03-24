In an email sent to students on March 24, University President Michael K. Young announced prorated refunds or Fall 2020 credits will be available for dining and housing.
For students in residence halls, the Corps of Cadets or White Creek Apartments, room refunds or credits will depend on when the student cancels their housing contract.
“For residents canceling their housing contract, removing their belongings, and returning their key prior to March 24, 2020, room rent refunds or credits will be based on the number of nights between March 24 and the end of the contract term, May 9,” Young said in the email. “For residents canceling their housing contract, removing their belongings, and returning their key after March 24, room rent refunds or credits will be based on the number of nights between the date of check-out and the end of the contract term, May 9.”
Refunds and credits will be addressed differently for students who live in the Gardens Apartments.
“For residents canceling their 2019-2020 Gardens contract, beginning March 24, rent and electric charges will end on the day the key is returned to the office or key drop box at the north entrance of the community center,” Young said in the email. “There will be no penalties for failure to give full notice and early cancellation from March 24 through May 22 (or July 31 if a 12-month contract).”
A dining refund or credit will be calculated based on the total amount of unused dining dollars and a prorated amount for meal plans based on the period of time between one day after when a student applies for a dining refund and May 9.
Students who wish to receive a refund or credit for dining must apply here.
Students may choose whether they would like to receive a direct refund or apply the prorated amounts as a credit for the fall 2020 semester, Young said. The amount a student is refunded will first be used to reduce any existing balance of a student’s fee account and any remainder will be refunded via direct deposit.
