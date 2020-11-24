Texas A&M President Michael K. Young announced on Nov. 24 that he will be stepping down from his position effective Dec. 31, 2020.
This announcement comes after an early September announcement of his retirement in which he said he would be stepping down in May 2021 to join the faculty of the Bush School of Government and Public Service to serve as the director of A&M’s new Institute for Religious Liberties and International Affairs.
Young said he will be ending his tenure one semester early to begin work on building that institute "as soon as possible."
"After a quarter of a century in senior academic leadership roles, I find myself increasingly drawn to return to the passions that drew me to a career in higher education in the first place," Young said in his announcement. "I have become particularly excited to soon become immersed as a full-time member of the faculty of the Bush School of Government and Public Service, as well as the School of Law, and again work on the issues that have engaged me for much of my career, especially issues related to religious freedom and international affairs."
Young began his tenure as the 25th university president in 2015 when he was recruited from the University of Washington where he also served as president. Despite his departure from the Office of the President being just over a month away, he said he will remain active in his role as president for the remainder of the semester.
"We have a busy month ahead with final exams, graduation ceremonies, athletic events and holidays," Young said in his announcement. "I will be engaged to finish out this year successfully and facilitate a smooth transition."
In closing out his announcement, Young said this:
"Thank you for the incredible opportunity to serve as your 25th President. As this great university goes forward, please take care of each other, Aggies. Commit to the success of each other in heart and action -- the institution and Aggies will thrive as they always have."
There is no word yet when a new president of Texas A&M will be named or if an interim president will hold the position until a decision is made.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.