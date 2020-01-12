The Texas Tribune recently published an article naming multiple presidents of Texas universities who have applied for an upper-level position at the University of Colorado System. Among this list of applicants was Texas A&M President Michael K. Young.
The identities of the applicants on this list were supposed to remain confidential, according to the Texas Tribune. However, an unknown source leaked this to the Colorado Independent, and the lawyer of the Board of Regents for the University of Colorado System later confirmed the names on the list.
The Texas A&M Board of Regents announced last spring that Young’s five-year contract would not be renewed. This contract stated he would remain at A&M through spring 2020 with a pay of $1 million a year. The University of Colorado System Board of Regents only chose 11 of the 160 initial applicants for in-person interviews, including Young, according to the Texas Tribune article.
Amy Smith, senior vice president chief marketing and communications officer, said Young’s application to the University of Colorado was very ordinary.
“It’s not uncommon for presidents of universities with his experience to be contacted by search firms,” Smith said. “I know that he loves Texas A&M University and loves working here.”
