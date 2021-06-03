In her first week of office, Texas A&M President Kathy Banks has announced a number of adjustments to campus leadership positions, according to a press release from the Office of the President.
Banks has reappointed nine individuals to new positions, eight of which are within university leadership, spanning across campus in multiple departments. These individuals will begin in their new positions starting June 3.
“Earlier this week, I announced that I am conducting a comprehensive review of the university's operations with the goal of developing an administrative structure that is effective, efficient and flexible, while directing our valuable resources toward our mission: the success of our students, faculty and staff,” Banks said in the release.
Along with the congratulations for the new individuals in these positions, Banks expressed her thanks to some of those holding the positions previously and their past achievements in those roles.
“I appreciate the significant contributions of those who previously served the administration and welcome the new members of the team,” Banks said.
The full list of changes can be found here.
