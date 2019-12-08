For the first time since the 2005-2006 school year, a new editor-in-chief will assume leadership of The Battalion between the fall and spring semesters.
Following current editor Luke Henkhaus’ graduation in December, managing editor Samantha Mahler will transition into the role.
During the fall 2019 semester, Texas A&M Student Media was converted from an auxiliary department into two recognized student organizations, The Battalion and the Aggieland yearbook. Due to this ongoing transition, the editor selection process for The Battalion was handled differently than it has been previously, with Mahler being hired directly by General Manager Douglas Pils. In the past, prospective editors for both the Aggieland and The Battalion were interviewed by the Student Media Board, which then voted to make its selections.
“With our change to being a student organization, that process is in limbo,” Pils said in an email sent to Battalion staff members. “We may return to that in the spring as we look to select editors for the Fall of 2020, but we will not do that this semester.”
An agricultural communications and journalism senior, Mahler was a Life & Arts editor for The Battalion during the Fall 2018 and Spring 2019 semesters.
“I’m honored to be selected to be the new editor and incredibly excited to get to work,” Mahler said. “The Battalion’s leadership has continually shaped me throughout my time here, and I am confident our staff will continue to produce great work next semester.”
Henkhaus, an economics senior, has worked with Mahler since she joined The Battalion in February of 2018. He said Mahler’s demonstrated skills as a reporter and editor made her a good fit to serve as managing editor, and he is confident in her ability to lead the paper as editor-in-chief.
“Sam was always a great writer, but it has been a joy to watch her grow as a leader in our newsroom over the last two years,” Henkhaus said. “It feels good to know that I am leaving The Battalion in good hands, and I can’t wait to see what she does in the position.”
(2) comments
As a graduate of the Ag Journalism program, it distressing when the headline about a new Battalion editor has a misspelled word.
Howdy! I agree wholeheartedly and apologize for any confusion. The headline was intentional for print, where the word "Batt" was emphasized through design. It did not translate well online, though. I added a hyphen for clarity. Thank you for bringing this to our attention!
