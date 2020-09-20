President Trump supporters participated in a parade, spanning between 150 and 200 cars, for the first large pro-candidate event in Bryan-College Station.
On Sept. 20, Trump supporters met in an empty lot along Highway 6, with Trump flags and banners donning the cars and motorcycles present. Many of the cars were decorated with Trump campaign flags, Texas and American flags, as well as writing on the windows. Those in attendance varied in age, with many young adults and children participating. One car in particular had “Kids for Trump” written on it.
The organizer of the event, Luke Holland, initially posted the parade as an event on Facebook, with over 400 users replying as going. He said he was not expecting as many attendees as those who turned up.
“I feel great,” Holland said. “This is what the whole goal is, isn’t it? This is the whole goal just to kind of get everybody’s opinion out there and sound the majority [and] try to speak up a little bit. [I] haven’t seen it in this town yet.”
Additionally, some attendees were dressed up in costumes, one as Trump himself with a blonde wig taking pictures with other supporters. Another man with a Joe Biden mask was approached for questions, but repeated words, often stuttering the same words as a sort of impression of Biden.
Courtnie Isbell said she attended the parade because she loves Trump. She also attended the Trump boat parade in Somerville Lake.
“I think it’s really awesome [that] everybody’s coming out to support our president,” Isbell said.
Another attendee, Joe Knight, said he supports everything about Trump. Knight traveled from Lufkin, Texas which is about 120 miles away from College Station to join the parade. Many other attendees traveled from out of town to participate as well.
While cars paraded down the street, other Trump supporters lined a section of Texas Avenue between Walton Drive and University Drive, cheering as the cars passed by.
Many cars honked in support, as supporters on the sidewalk waved Trump flags as well. Drivers and passengers also commonly held up four fingers, signifying four more years in office for Trump. Several other cars that passed had passengers shouting expletives about Trump with raised middle fingers.
Attendee Sandra Pedrazine stood with her family on the Texas Avenue sidewalk as the parade passed. She said she supports Trump for his family values and policies.
“I’m a country kid,” Pedrazine said. “I like being able to protect my family, I like my second amendment rights. I like that he’s done things for our economy, he’s brought jobs back to America.”
Pedrazine also added that she appreciates Trump’s dedication to the military and military families.
“He takes care of our veterans,” Pedrazine said. “My dad, a marine, fought in Vietnam, my grandfather fought in World War II. I’m all about our vets and taking care of them.”
